Kimberley Sue (Caldwell) Key, age 56, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
She was born on Wednesday, September 15, 1965, to her late parents Milburn and Virginia Caldwell, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Kimberley is survived by her son, Ryan Key (Rebecca McKee Key), of Milton, Tennessee; granddaughter, Evelyn Frances Key of Milton, Tennessee; grandson, Justice Alexander Key, of Milton, Tennessee; sister, Wynoka Lewis (Joe), of Marion, Indiana; brother, Shane (Rhonda) Tuttle, of Westmoreland, Tennessee; dear companion of many years, Glynn Evans, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; and Dale Thaxton, of Lafayette, Tennessee, who was like another son to her; as well as her nephew Aaron (Sami) Lewis; and great-niece, Julia Joanne Lewis.
Kimberley is preceded in death by her father, Milburn Caldwell; mother, Virginia (Harrison) Caldwell Tuttle; and brother, Frankie Caldwell.
The service for Ms. Kimberley Sue (Caldwell) Key will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., with Bro. Kyle Todd officiating, at Pike Cemetery, in Westmoreland, Tennessee.
