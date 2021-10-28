Larry Joe Collins, age 88, of Portland, passed away on October 18th, 2021 at Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center. Mr. Collins was born in Portland, TN on August 6th, 1933 to the late Maurice Conrad Collins and late Lorelle Eunice Vanatta-Collins. Mr. Collins was a devoted & loving husband, father & poppa. He was a lifelong member of the Portland First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Collins is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Collins; son, Jason Collins; sister, Shirley Hall; brothers, Buster & Donald Collins; brother-in laws, Bobby Wallace, Gary “Butch” Wallace, & Donnie Brewster; sister-in-law, Juanita Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Collins; son-in-law, Tommy Sheucraft.
Mr. Collins is survived by children, Joey (Connie) Collins, Johnny Collins, Jeff (Robyn) Collins, Jaska (Johnny) Russell, all of Portland; grandchildren, Grant Collins, Andrea (Daniel) Wheeler, Amy (Josh) Bolton, Megann (Drew) Thompson, Cody Jo (Wes) Muehlhausen, Larry Joe Collins, & Mason (Brooklyn) Collins; great grandchildren, Jake & Collins Bolton, Joseph & Izabell Muehlhausen, Will, Ava, & Anna Thompson, Jane & Callaway Collins, & Peyton Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Tammy Collins; sister, Maurelle Brewster; brother, Douglas Collins; & several nieces & nephews.
Special thanks to Sarah Berry and Suzanne Smith for the special care you gave to our dad.
Funeral service for Mr. Collins were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at Portland First Baptist Church with Bro. Greg McCoy officiating.
Visitation for Mr. Collins were held on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Portland First Baptist Church and on Thursday, October 21st from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Portland First Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Collins, Johnny Collins, Jeff Collins, Johnny Russell, Grant Collins, Larry Joe Collins, & Mason Collins.
