Larry Edwin Crowder was born on March 21, 1941, in the Haysville Community of Macon County, Tennessee, to the late Harding Ovis Crowder and Irene Hale Crowder. He married Shirley Harp on July 1, 1961and they were blessed with eleven years together before her tragic passing on March 24, 1973. Larry later met Peggy Louise Blankenship. They married on August 24, 1982, and were blessed with almost forty years together. Along with his parents and first wife, Larry was also preceded in death by his Son, David Crowder; and Brother, Jerry Benton Crowder. Larry was saved by the Sweet Lord’s Grace when he was a thirteen-year-old boy in 1953. Brother G.W. Garvin baptized him into the body of Haysville Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a member. Larry and Peggy enjoyed going to church, visiting different sister churches, and going to revivals in Macon and surrounding counties. Larry was an Independent Insurance Agent. He retired in 2002. Larry loved to play softball, and always claimed he was the oldest player in the county when he finally decided to hang up his bat and glove. Larry enjoyed building and racing go-carts and also enjoyed pulling lawnmowers. He loved deer hunting and turkey shoots at the VFW. Larry also loved farming and cutting hay. On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the age of eighty years, ten months, and twelve days, Larry Edwin Crowder was carried by the angels to his Heavenly Home. We know by his testimony of salvation that his soul is resting easy with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Larry will be dearly missed by his family and all that knew him. Our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. Larry Edwin Crowder is survived by; Wife, Peggy Louise Blankenship Crowder, Daughter, Tammy Smith and Husband, Neel; Son, John Crowder; Grandchildren, Peyton Smith, Parker Smith, Brandy Draper and Husband, Jarrad, Ethan Crowder and Wife, Mary, and Jaxon Crowder; Brother, Bobby Crowder and Wife, Tammy; and Daughter-in-law, Priscilla “Spookie” Crowder. Four Great-Grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Larry Edwin Crowder were conducted on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Ronnie Smith and Elder Junior Delk officiating. Interment followed in The Maple Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Ethan Crowder, Parker Smith, John Crowder, Jarrad Draper, Elder Elijah Smith, and Jack “Doc” Buzzard. Honorary Pallbearers were; Paul Kirby, W.C. Smith, Kevin Smith, Eddie Moss, Ray Goad, and The Trammel Lodge #436. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
