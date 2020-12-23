Larry Dale Driver was born on July 11, 1950, and passed away at the age of 70, on Dec. 13, 2020, at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
He was saved by the grace of God on Oct. 27, 2000, and was a member of Old Beech Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.
Larry Dale was in the construction business by trade for 30 years.
Since retirement, he spent his free time on the golf course.
Larry Dale was also well known for his time spent of 15 years coaching girls on the softball field, most notably his state championahip Misfits team.
Larry Dale will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Dessie Driver and Hessie Reid Driver; brother, David Driver; and sister, Gale Sliger.
Larry Dale is survived by: wife, Rita Gammon Driver; children, Timmy Dale Driver, Stephanie Duncan, Angel Thaxton, Penny Hoff, Anita Romine (and husband, Nathan); sister, Linda Driver Cook; and grandchildren, Austin Williams (and wife, Savanna), Kenzie Wheeler, Kaylee Wheeler, Logan Duncan, Kyson Herald, Cameron Duncan, Selena Rios, Colin Hoff, and Rylee Romine.
Funeral services were conducted Dec. 16 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Lonnie Meador and Dewayne Gregory officiating. Interment followed in Haysville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Austin Williams, Logan Duncan, Kyson Herald, Cameron Duncan, Colin Hoff, Larry Gammon and Trey Reid.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
