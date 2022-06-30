With polished boots and hat in hand, Larry Herman Roark, rode through the Pearly Gates of Heaven on Saturday evening, June 18th, 2022. Larry leaves behind family and friends that cherished him, and the legacy of a life well lived.
He was born on Sunday, February 7th, 1943, to the late Melvin Herman Roark and Mildred Hagan Roark. He was one of seven children born to this union. Larry was saved at the age of twelve years old, and was once a member of Enon Missionary Baptist Church.
Larry met his soul mate, Amanda Woods, while cruising town in Red Boiling Springs. They married on Friday, September 9, 1966.
Larry embarked on his toughest battle of recovery for alcoholism on September 16th, 1990. He had been sober a total of thirty-one years, nine months, and two days at the time of his passing.
Larry was a jack of all trades. He was a factory worker, a Performance Feeds employee and a cowboy through and through. After his retirement, you could find Larry sitting in his recliner watching Westerns — and he would watch them like he had never seen them before.
Larry surely loved his children, but nothing compared to the love he had for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He took the role of PaPa very seriously, and spoiling them became his purpose in life. Larry spent many good times in the saddle, riding, thinking, and I am sure praying — praying for himself, his family and friends.
He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, a cigarette, and sitting on his patio. Larry was a blessed man. He was blessed with the courage to face his alcoholism, blessed with siblings that stood by him through everything, blessed with a wonderful loving wife and confidant, and children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren that thought he hung the moon. If Larry could give you one last piece of advice today, I think it would be: If you climb in the saddle, be ready for the ride.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years Amanda Woods Roark; Son, Wade Roark and wife, Patty; Daughter, Amy Brooks and husband, Barry, Grandchildren, Kyle Brooks and wife, Kamala, John Gregory and wife, Nicole, Justin Brooks, Brittany McFarland, Ryan Roark and wife, Cindy, Kaitlin McClard, Paige Gregory, Cassidy Inman and husband, Dustin, Payton Gregory, Jaden Roark, Carson Gregory, Haydon Gregory, Aly Brooks, and Ashlyn Brooks; Siblings, Patricia Proffitt, Nancy Dyer, Danny Roark, Rex Roark and wife, Sally, Gail Copas and husband, Jody, and Teresa Hudson. Fourteen Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Along with his parents, Larry Herman Roark was also preceded in death by his Brothers-in-law, Dale Proffitt, Jack Hudson, and Larry Dyer; and Sister-in-law, Belinda Roark.
Funeral services for Mr. Larry Herman Roark were conducted on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens.
