Larry Joe Wooten was born on April 2, 1945, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to the late Comas Wooten
and Lorice Cosby Wooten. He was one of four children born to this union.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Roger Wooten.
He married Mary Brooks on July 6, 1964. They were blessed with two sons and almost 57 wonderful years together.
Larry worked in the construction business. He ran a bulldozer for several years and retired in 2018.
He enjoyed woodworking and feeding his cows, and Larry always enjoyed visits with friends and family. He never met a stranger.
Larry was a kind soul and always had the biggest heart.
On July 2, at the age of 75, Larry Joe Wooten was called to his eternal home. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
Larry Joe Wooten is survived by: his wife, Mary Brooks Wooten; sons, Martin Wooten (and wife, Melissa), Kevin Wooten (and wife, Jane); brother, Ricky Wooten (and wife, Debra); sister, Cheryl Cole (and husband, Jason); and granddaughter, Maggie Wooten (and fiancé, Lucas Cook).
Funeral services were conducted on July 4 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Dean Sircy officiating. Interment followed in Underwood Cemetery.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
