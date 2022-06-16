Mrs. Lena Frances Blankenship Carter, age 93, of Lafayette, passed away June 7, 2022. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, June 10, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Brother Barry Brawner and Elder Ricky Day officiating. Interment followed in The Scott Cemetery.
Lena Frances Blankenship Carter
Andy Dennis
Editor
