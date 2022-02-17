Linda Carver

Linda Louise Meador Carver was born on September 25, 1946, in Hartsville, Tennessee, to Lewie Vernon Meador and Murl Jane Blankenship Meador. She was one of seven children born to this union. Linda was preceded in death by her Parents, Lewie Vernon Meador and Murl Jane Blankenship Meador; and Brothers, Ralph Meador, Dennie Meador, and Bobby Dale Meador.
She was saved by the Sweet Lord’s Grace as a young girl and was a member of Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church. Linda loved her flower gardens, bird watching, cooking, and music. She enjoyed decorating for every holiday. Linda had a special love for her family like no other.
She was a wonderful Daughter, Sister, Mother, Companion, Grandmother, and Best-Friend.
On Saturday, February 5, 2022, and the age of seventy-five years, four months, and eleven days, Linda Louise Meador Carver was carried by the angels to her Heavenly Home. She will be dearly missed here on Earth, but our loss is truly Heavens gain. Linda Meador Carver is survived by; Son, Kenneth Carver and wife, Melanie; Daughters, Kim Sisco and Stacy Swindle and husband, Todd; Life Companion, Leonard Young; Sisters, Mary Hollis Cook, Janice Walrond and husband, Jimmy, and Willa Carr and husband, Jack; Grandchildren, Lauren Dearing, Betsy Sisco,
Destiny Lassiter, Tyler Lassiter, Logan Sussner, Courtney Whitlow and husband, Kyle, Dalton Swindle and wife, Kayla, Katie Terry and husband, Ian, and Cody Sisco and wife, Jessica; and Great-Grandchildren, Riley Doss, Colton Sisco, Gavin Russell, Kyler Whitlow, Kyson Whitlow, Abbie Sisco, and Lexi Russell.
Funeral services for Ms. Linda Louise Meador Carver were conducted on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Billy “Pete” Freeman, Jr. officiating. Interment followed in The Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Kenneth Carver, Todd Swindle, Leonard Young, Tyler Lassiter, Logan Sussner, and Gavin Russell. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
