Linda Gale (Harrison) Millichamp, 80, went to be with her Lord and savior on June 24, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Kenneth Millichamp.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.
Linda loved attending Victory Missionary Baptist.
She will be greatly missed.
Linda is survived by: her brother, David (Polly) Harrison; her sisters, Teresa Laten, Emily (Alan) Cochran; son, Gary (Cassie) Millichamp; son, Richard (Racquel) Millichamp; daughter, Nicole (Dr. Eric) Schuh; grandchildren, Brandon, Chris, Mira, Kaitlynn, Sydnie, Erin, Eli, Kaiden; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Koralen, Addalen.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Crestview Funeral Home in Gallatin, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Crestview Memory Gardens.
