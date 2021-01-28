Linda Lou (Bush) Kirby went home to be with Jesus on Jan. 17, 2021, at age 75.
She was born to Otis and Pearl (Nixon) Bush on Oct. 7, 1945, in Lafayette.
Linda met her husband, Paul Kirby, in 1963. They married one year later on June 12, 1964, and went on to have two children, Elizabeth and Rusty.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Linda had a heart for serving God and was an active member of the Lafayette Church of Christ after committing her life to the Lord Jesus in 1965. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
She loved working with and teaching children in the nursery, Sunday School classes for children in grades 1-6, vacation Bible school, and making costumes for the church’s annual Christmas play.
One of her favorite things was singing in church, and she would often sing in community concerts and funerals.
Linda also had a passion for helping others in need and volunteered with the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, assisting with food and relief distribution efforts in Lafayette and Nashville.
Linda joins her parents, Otis and Pearl, her three brothers and seven sisters in Heaven.
She is survived by: her husband, Paul; sister, Joyce (Dan) Wilkerson; children, Elizabeth (Jeff) Gerkin, Rusty (Tammy) Kirby; grandchildren, Sean Evetts, Candice Evetts, Meredith Gerkin, Madison Evetts, Alexandra Gerkin; and great-grandchildren, Gracie Light, Colin Conroy, Jensen Evetts and Rayland Evetts.
Lastly, one final time from Meredith, Madison, and Alex …”Good night, John-Boy.”
Graveside services for Mrs. Linda Kirby were conducted on Jan. 19 from Macon County Memorial Gardens, with Ron Wheeler and Cameron Miller officiating. Interment followed.
Pallbearers were Kevin Kirby, Chad Wheat, Stephen Walker, Kobee Kirby, Daniel Kelley, Corey Kirby, Keith Kirby and Daniel Cook.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
