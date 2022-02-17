Linda Laverne (Wood) Cain, age 83, of Lafayette, Tennessee passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. She was born January 20, 1939, in Monroe County, Kentucky to the late Roy Lee and Ethel Mae (Pedigo) Wood. She was united in marriage on December 31, 1955, to the late Otis Ray Cain. She loved to create quilting and cross stitching and was especially skilled at embroidery. Those pieces of art made by her will be cherished by her family for generations.
She is survived by four sons, Keith Cain and (Barbara Strode) of Gamaliel, Tony Cain and (Sherry) of Tompkinsville, Chris Cain and (Vicki Geralds) of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, Kelly Cain of Gamaliel; two daughters, Robin Pierce and (Richard) of Smiths Grove, Kentucky and Tammye Jones and (Rickey) of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee; two brothers, Jackie Wood of Lavergne, Tennessee and Bobby Wood of Gamaliel; nineteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive.
In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Alan Cain; two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Wood; one sister, Estelle Veach; one grandson, Jordan Cain.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, February 13 at 1 p.m. at Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery in Monroe County. Larry Wilson will officiate the service.
Visitation was after 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, and after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning at Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel.
Memorial are suggested to the Rocky Hill Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home.
Bartley & Sons Gamaliel Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Linda Laverne Cain.
