Linda Lou Kirby Pedigo was born into this world on March 12, 1943, in Macon County, to the late Haskell Kirby and Zelma Ethel Hudson Kirby.
She departed this life for her Heavenly home on Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 78 years, six months and 16 days.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Connie Kirby and Tommy Kirby, and her sister, Elease Bean.
Linda was saved by the Lord’s sweet grace and was of the Missionary Baptist belief.
She was employed by Pizza Hut in Lafayette. She was the manager for 25 years.
Linda loved to drink coffee. She also enjoyed writing, drawing and dancing.
Linda had a special love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Linda Lou Kirby Pedigo is survived by: her daughter, Michelle Qualls (and husband, Terry); son, Joey Pedigo; grandchildren, Terra Solomon (and husband Christopher), Haley Kirby (and husband, Nathan), Joey Pedigo, Jr., (and wife, Brittany), Dakota Pedigo, Carson Pedigo; and great-grandchildren, Evan Solomon, Benton Burgett, Alexis Pedigo, Madison Pedigo, Addison Pedigo, Patience Pedigo, Boyd Pedigo, Cassidy Likens and Domanic Likens.
Funeral services were conducted on Oct. 3, 2021, from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Christopher Solomon officiating. Interment followed in Willette Cemetery in Red Boiling Springs.
Pallbearers were Tony Kirby, Logan Kirby, Nathan Kirby, Joey Pedigo, Jr., Colby Bilbrey and Carson Pedigo. Honorary pallbearers were Evan Soloman, Benton Burgett and Dakota Pedigo.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.