Lonnie “Jack” Franklin, age 41 of the Mt. Vernon Community in Clay County, TN passed away Monday evening, December 20, 2021 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Funeral Services for Lonnie “Jack” Franklin were conducted Thursday afternoon, December 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Roy Henson officiating. Interment followed in the Bakerton Cemetery. David Cherry served as an honorary pallbearer. Garrett Franklin, Trey Cunningham, Martin Garcia, Dale Franklin, David Wilkerson, Mike Carter, Wendell Franklin, and Knute Spivey served as Active Pallbearers.
Lonnie “Jack” Franklin was born September 15, 1939 in Clay County, Tennessee, one of nine siblings born to the late Bertie & Abigail Smith Franklin. He married the former Janalee Lalanda Partlow who preceded him in death on July 5, 2018. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by five siblings. Lonnie worked as a maintenance serviceman at Atamatic Vowel Company in Indianapolis, IN for many years and was Church of Christ in belief.
Survivors include: Son, Richard Franklin of Hermitage Springs, Daughter & Son-in-law, Kimberly & Martin Silva Garcia of the Mt Vernon Community, Grandchildren, Trey Cunningham, Samantha & Scottie McLerran, Colleen Kennedy, Garrett Franklin, Rosa Silva Garcia, Great-Grandchildren, Mallie McLerran, Sadie Beth McLerran, Sister, Faril “Toots” Carter, Shirley “Polly” Bilbrey, Brother & Sister-in-law, Joe & Cookie Franklin all of Union Hill.
Arrangements by the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com
