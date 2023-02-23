Lou Anna Walrond Day was born in Lafayette on Nov. 8, 1934, and passed away on Feb. 17, 2023.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Moody Scott Walrond and Laylor Ann Smith Walrond; brothers, Kenneth Walrond, Bobby Walrond; sister, Nadine Qualls; husband, George Allen Day; and son, Toney Allen Day.
She is survived by her daughters, Judith Karen Buchanan (Ervin) and Deborah Ann Day (Bill), and son, Tracy Scott Day (Sandy). She is also survived by her extended family — Leslie and Bruce Prow, Chris Buchanan and John Klaritch, David and Marcia Floyd, Jesse and Macy West, Amber West, Taigan and Zach Madden, Lake Prow, Gabrielle Prow, Dayton Floyd, Gentry Floyd, Brayden Floyd, Liz Floyd, Deacon West, Colton West, Addie Scott, Atlas Madden and Alora Madden.
Lou was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church.
She lived in Westmoreland for more than 55 years and for the last 12 years in Gallatin.
She retired from working in the Westmoreland High School cafeteria in 1995, where she prepared countless lunches for students.
She enjoyed all sports but was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, win or lose.
She attended countless practices and games of her children.
She loved her family unconditionally, as they did her, and was affectionately called “Mama Lou.”
She was a dear friend to many, including long-time friends as well as new friends when she moved to Gallatin.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family received visitors on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a
memorial service at 11 a.m. at Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland.
Burial was held at Macon Memorial Gardens in Lafayette.
