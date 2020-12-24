Louie C. Kirby, 84, of Hendersonville and formerly of the Goosehorn community in Macon County, passed away on Dec. 15, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Louie Kirby was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home chapel in Lafayette.
Graveside services were conducted on Dec. 18 from Anderson & Son Memorial Park, with his family officiating.
Interment followed with military honors by the United States Navy.
Brandon Clark, Hugh Wayne Clark, Matt Jones, Anthony Reid, Kevin Butler, Phillip Stafford and Blake Kirby served as pallbearers.
Louie was born on Feb. 29, 1936, in Macon County, one of five siblings born to the late Rom and Vallie Carver Kirby, and he departed this life on Dec. 15, 2020, at the age of 84 years, nine months and 16 days.
On Aug. 26, 1961, he married Christine Eakle Kirby, who preceded him in death on Oct. 17, 2017. They shared 56 wonderful years together.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by: his sisters, Willie Mae VanHoser, Bonnie Desiets; and brother, Thurman Kirby.
Louie was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 131 in West Nashville, and a United States Navy veteran. Louie worked as the captain at the Tennessee Department of Correction in Nashville for 36 years.
Survivors include: daughters and sons-in-law, Jo and Hugh Wayne Clark of Red Boiling Springs, Beverly Jones of Nashville, Hollee and Kevin Butler of Lafayette; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Angela Kirby of White House; five grandchildren, Brandon (Lindey) Clark of Lafayette, Emily Clark of Lafayette, Matthew (Chelsea) Jones of Red Boiling Springs, Kristin (Anthony) Reid of Lafayette, Blake Kirby of Nashville; 10 great-grandchildren, Mali Clark, Roman Clark, Stella Clark, Kyra Gregory, Aubrey Gregory, Matthew (M.J.) Jones II, Gracey Jones, Kinslee Reid, Brody Reid, Nolan Reid; and a sister, Dorothy Stafford of Red Boiling Springs.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
