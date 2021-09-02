Louis Wolfe, 73, of Westmoreland, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
The Scottsville, Kentucky, native was a former construction worker, former employee of Unipres, Carter Automotive and G.F. Furniture, a Vietnam U.S. Army veteran and attended Open Door Church.
He was a son of the late Marshal Owen Wolf and Pernie Edna Huntsman Wolfe.
He is survived by: his wife, Ann Wolfe of Westmoreland; one son, Gary Wolfe (and wife, Hunter) of Westmoreland; one daughter, Cindy Wolfe Kitchens of the New Roe community; one sister, Carolyn Turner (and husband, Jimmy) of Scottsville; seven grandchildren, Will Kitchens, Jack Kitchens, Owen Wolfe, Kayti Wolfe, Parker Emberton, Eli Wolfe and Caden Wolfe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: a son-in-law, Joey Kitchens; one sister, Frances
Petty; and one brother, Larry Owen Wolfe.
Funeral services were held on Aug. 27 at Scottsville’s Goad Funeral Home, with Roy Shockley and Jimmy Turner officiating, and burial was held in Union Chapel Cemetery with military honors by Glasgow Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 20.
Visitation was held on Aug. 26 and again on Aug. 27 until the funeral time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Glasgow DAV Chapter 20.
Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home.
