Luie C. Newberry, age 78, of the Willette Community in Macon County, TN passed away Thursday afternoon, January 20, 2022 at the Macon Community Hospital. Funeral Services for Luie C. Newberry were conducted Monday morning, January 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with John D. Sisco & David Sisco officiating. Interment followed in the Clark Cemetery. Friends & Members of the Beech Grove Church of Christ served as Honorary Pallbearers. Ryan Craighead, Austin Craighead, Scott Carver, Jeff Hix, Buddy Leonard, & Troy Cherry served as Active Pallbearers.
Luie was born April 20, 1943 in Macon County, Tennessee, one of six siblings born to the late Dalles & Aline Morgan Newberry. On June 20, 1964, he married the former Ruby Leonard who survives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Emma Groce, Dorothy Newberry, Irene Williams, Lillian Barton and great-grandchildren, Harley Evans & Landon Scheu. Luie was a farmer, owner & operator of Newberry & Son’s Chairs and was a member of the Beech Grove Church of Christ.
Survivors besides his wife, Ruby include: children, Lisa & David Scheu, Deborah & Ricky Craighead all of Lafayette, Terry & Christy Newberry, Mark Newberry all of the Willette Community; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce & James Davis of Port Orange, FL; special devoted family friend, Zelma Stafford of Haydenburg; 8 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren.
