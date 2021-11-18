Luke Hix, 89, of the Willette Community in Macon County, TN passed away Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. Funeral Services for Luke Hix were conducted Monday afternoon, November 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN. With Jack Honeycutt and Hugh Wayne Clark officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandson
