Mable Marie Tuttle was born to Mammie Taylor and Arthur Allen Tuttle on February 14, 1934. She went home on December 1, 2021, making her stay here eighty-seven years, nine months, and seventeen days.
She was saved at the age of eleven, during an effort meeting at Trammel Fork Missionary Baptist Church. One year later Mable presented herself for membership, and was baptized into Siloam Missionary Baptist Church. She has remained a true and faithful member for over seventy-five years. Mable Marie Tuttle married Ralph Douglas Spears on October 28, 1950, and was a devoted wife for over fifty years. To this union in April of 1953 a daughter, Linda Carolyn, was born. Mable loved basketball and she and Ralph were big fans of Linda playing. They were very supportive and never missed a game. Mable also loved Football. You could find Ralph and her, most any fall Sunday afternoon, watching a game. They both loved, cared for, baby sat, supported, taught to drive, and was always there for their grandchildren. There was an unspeakable amount of love between those grandparents and their grandchildren. Mable was so proud and in love with her four great-grandchildren. They brought such joy to her life. Mable loved teaching them quilting, sewing, baking, history, and yard work. They always enjoyed playing a good checker game or other board game. Time spent reading to her grand and great-grandchildren was always a special time for Mable, as well. Being an outstanding cook, she was known near and far for those fried pies. Mable’s hand pieced and hand quilted quilts were complete works of art. She loved making those beautiful quilts for her loved ones. Each stitch was sewn with love. Mable met, made, and loved many special people as a dedicated employee of Imperial Reading Shirt Corporation and American Greetings Corporation for over forty years. She remained close to many of these friends. After retirement most summer days you could find Mable outside. She really enjoyed taking care of her lawn and all of her flowers. For several years she and Ralph had beautiful gardens. She enjoyed canning and preserving all the garden produce. When not outside Mable could be found working inside the home, quilting, watching sports, or reading. She instilled her love of reading in Linda at a very early age. Mable was always up for going to yard sales with her close family members or trying a new restaurant. Mable knew a lot of people, and therefore, she never met a stranger. By the end of the conversation, Mable would know all about the person. She loved to learn and hear about anyone’s family, though, she herself was a very proud and private person. Mable’s absence leaves a great hole in the hearts of her family. She will be missed by many.
Mable Marie Tuttle Spears is survived by; Daughter, Linda Harper; Granddaughters, Spencer Wix and husband, Toy, and DesiRae Carter and husband, Adam; Grandson, Caleb Harper and wife, Corri; Great-Grandchildren, Gracie Wix, Lucas Carter, Nickolas Carter, and AdaLynn Carter; Brother, Charles and Brenda Tuttle; Sister-in-law, Roberta Tuttle; and Special Nephew, Mark Ladd, who called his Aunt Mable every day.Mable was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Douglas Spears on August 18, 2007. Funeral services for Ms. Mable Marie Tuttle Spears were conducted on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Johns and Brother Ronnie Harrison officiating. Interment followed in The Rocky Mound Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Gracie Marie Wix, Caleb Daniel Harper, Elon Wilkerson, Adam Carter, Cory Scott, and Wendell Carver. Honorary Pallbearers were; Toy Wix, Lucas Carter, Nickolas Carter, and Mark Ladd. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
