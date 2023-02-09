Maria Concepcion Luna Leon, 43, of Bethpage, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday at noon from the House of God Church in Lafayette, with pastor Enrique Mandiola officiating. Interment followed in Velasco Luna Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.