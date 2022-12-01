Marilynn Rose Todd, age 72, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral Services for Marilynn Rose Todd were Wednesday afternoon, November 23, 2022 at 12:00 noon from the Bethel Family Worship Center with Pastor Billy Traughber officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery. Her grandchildren served as pallbearers.
Marilynn Rose Todd was born September 12, 1950 in Cortez County, Colorado, one of six siblings born to the late Jessie & Mildred Garner Williams. She married the love of her life, Robert Kyle Todd, who survives. They shared many wonderful years together. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by sister, Evelyn Williams. Marilynn worked in business management, was a homemaker, and a member of the Bethel Family Worship Center.
Survivors besides her husband, Robert, include: son and daughter-in-law, Brendan & Kency Todd both of Red Boiling Springs; daughters and sons-in-law, Chrystal & Matthew Thompson of Knoxville, Melody & Jason Krob of Cortez, CO, Robin & Israel Woodson of Lebanon, Melissa & Michael Hughes of Hickman; sisters and brother-in-law, Fonda & Rodd Lobach of Fruita, CO, Sharon Williams of Las Vegas, NV; brothers & sister-in-law, Gary Paul & Darlene Williams of Egnar, CO, James Williams of Grand Junction, CO; 16 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
