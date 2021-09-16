Marsha Ann Milam Beamon, 65, of Red Boiling Springs, died on Sept. 7, 2021 in Nashville.
Mrs. Milam was born in MacArthur, West Virginia, and was a homemaker and member of the Church of the Latter Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Beamon, who died in 2019, and her mother, Ina Lee Stump Milam.
Mrs. Beamon is survived by: her children, Nancy (Phillip) Morrison, Olathe, Kansas, Penny (Andrew) Green, Marble Hill, Missouri, Matthew Beamon, Beckley, West Virginia, Molly Beamon, Beckley, West Virginia; father, Lelan “Jay” (Rita) Milam, the Rover community; sister, Cathy Redden Purcell, the Rover community; brothers, Mark (Gail) Milam, Madison, West Virginia, Mike (Anna) Milam, Huntsville, Alabama, Matthew (Sandi) Milam, Beckley, West Virginia, Marty Milam, Murfreesboro, Tommy (Paige) Redden, Chattanooga; grandchildren, T. J. Morrison, Chloe Green, Alex Morrison, Jaxon Adams, Kaitlyn Green, Karissa Green, Ethan Taylor, Abigail Green, Mason Beamon, Benji Morrison, Andrew Green, Asher Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mrs. Beamon will be announced at a later date.
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chapel Hill was in charge of local arrangements.
