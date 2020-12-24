Marty Dean Johns, 49, of Dixon Springs, passed away on Dec. 6.
Graveside services were conducted on Dec. 9 at Siloam Cemetery, with Breck Patterson officiating.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 6:08 pm
