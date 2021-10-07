Mary Alice Coley, 104, of Gallatin, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.
Visitation was held on Oct. 1 from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home in Gallatin. A graveside service was held on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at Gallatin’s Crestview Memory Gardens, with Kenneth Massey officiating.
Family honored her as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West End Missionary Baptist Church, 440 West Main Street, Gallatin, Tennessee, 37066, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105-9959.
Mrs. Coley was born May 29, 1917, in Pleasant Shade, to the late Thompson R. Cornwell and Annie Beasley Cornwell.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband, Norman C. Coley; brother, Rye Cornwell; and sisters, Myrtle C. Green, Mamie Piper, Mallie Duke, Bell Hailey, Aylene Phelps and Robbie Key Cooksey.
She is survived by: a son, John “Randy” Coley (Linda Goodwin) of Memphis, and three grandsons — John Norman Coley, Jeffrey C. Coley and Joshua M. Coley.
Mrs. Coley was a member of West End Missionary Baptist Church.
She worked for many years at the Peoples Store on the historic square in Gallatin.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheri
Family Heritage Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.
