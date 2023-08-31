Mary Driver Wheeley, 80, of Lafayette, passed away on Aug. 23, 2023, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Jason Wheeley and Shawn Shoulders officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.