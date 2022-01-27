Mary Jones

Mary Hollis White Jones was born on April 5, 1936, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Joe C. White and Hattie Mae Love White. She was one of two children born to this union.
She married Burnice Leslie Jones on December 3, 1949 and they were blessed with forty-four years together before his passing on June 29, 1993. Along with her dear husband and parents, Mary was also preceded in death by, Daughter, Penny Jones; Grandson, Mikey Robinson; Great-Grandson, Michael Cane Robinson; and Sister, Lois Dee Jenkins. She was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member at Millers Chapel General Baptist Church. Mary was a homemaker. She loved to read, watch the birds, flowers, cooking, quilting and sewing. On Thursday, January 13, 2022, and the age of eighty-five years, nine months, and eight days, Mary Hollis Jones was carried by the angels to her Heavenly Home. Mary will be dearly missed here on Earth, but our loss is truly Heavens gain. She is survived by; Sons, Larry Jones and wife, Sandra, and David “Champ” Jones and wife, Donna; Daughter, Judy Carver; and Special Niece, Jody Jenkins.
Thirteen Grandchildren, Twenty-one Great-Grandchildren, and Seven Great-Great-Grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Ms. Mary Hollis Jones were conducted on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Reverend Billy “Pete” Freeman, Jr. officiating. Interment followed in the Shrum Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Daniel Carver, Jordan Jones, Dustin Robinson, Cody Stewart, James Brawner, and Brandon Owen. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
