Mrs. Mary Lou Stinson Witcher was born on Aug. 9, 1956, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Elder Melvin Stinson and Calcie Marie Mahaney Stinson. She was one of three children born to this union. Mary Lou married the love of her life, Ronnie Wayne Witcher, on August 15, 1975. They were blessed with almost forty-seven years together.
Along with her parents, Mary Lou was also preceded in death by her Brother, Dennis Lane Stinson; and Son-in-Law, Tim Spears. She was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member of Rough Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mary Lou retired from Macon Community Hospital where she worked as the manager of the business office. She was a dedicated employee for over forty-three years.
She enjoyed going to the mountains, shopping, scrapbooking, and gardening. Mary Lou loved attending church spending time with her family and friends. On Monday August 1, 2022, at the age of sixty-five years, eleven months, and twenty-three days, Mary Lou Stinson Witcher was called to her heavenly home, a few days shy of her sixty-sixth birthday. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her, but our loss is truly heavens gain.
Mary Lou Witcher is survived by; Husband, Ronnie Witcher; Daughters, Laurie Gammons and Andrea Spears; Brother, Jimmy Harold Stinson and wife, Janis; Grandchildren, Lauren Moore and husband, Rusty, Karson Duff, Mylee Gammons, and Lindsey Spears; Great-Grandchildren, Jay Warner, Oaklynn Eicher, Kooper Eicher, and Winston Eicher. Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lou Stinson Witcher were conducted on Friday, August 5 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Kyle Gammons officiating. Interment followed in The Haysville Cemetery. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
