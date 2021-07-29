Mary Magdalene Hagan Franklin, better known as Mag, was born into this world on July 23, 1924, and passed from this life on July 22, 2021, at the age of 96 years, 11 months, and 30 days, just one day short of her 97th birthday.
Mag was one of three daughters born to the late Herman Mansfield Hagan and Ida Pearl OBannon Hagan.
She was saved by the grace of God as a young girl and was a member of Akersville Baptist Church.
Mag married Elvin Thomas Franklin on Sept. 26, 1942, and they were blessed with five daughters and
almost 60 years together before his passing on May 18, 2002.
She worked as a seamstress for Imperial Reading in Lafayette.
Mag had always raised a big garden and always loved canning. She loved helping people, and after retirement, Mag began to sell her canned goods and would donate the money to Sherry’s Hope.
In her later years, Mag enjoyed word-search books and putting puzzles together.
She loved her family very much and especially her grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Mag was also preceded in death by her sons-in-law — Mark Shrum and Robby Nichols — and a sister, Christine Cook.
Mag is survived by: her daughters, Mary Tom Nichols, Brenda Tuck (and Husband, Randall), Patti Griggs (and husband, Jimmy), Debbie Mason, Lynn Shrum; sister, Patricia Pruitt (and husband, Doyle); nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; one niece; one nephew; and a host of extended family also survives.
Funeral services were conducted on July 24 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jeff Blackwell and Joseph Rushing officiating. Interment followed in Akersville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Keith Nichols, Dustin Mason, Easton Nichols, Scotty Roark, Hayden Roark, Shane Phillips and Damon Goldstein. An honorary pallbearer was Royce Stinson.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
