Mary Mahaney

Mary Lee Stinson Mahaney was born on September 29, 1931, in Allen County, Kentucky to the late Kit Carson Stinson and Manda Rachel Belcher Stinson. She was one of four children born to this union. Mary married Frank Richard Mahaney on December 22, 1951, and they were blessed with sixty-eight years together before his passing on November 30, 2019.
Along with her husband and parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her siblings, Arnold Stinson, Melvin Stinson, and Mervin Stinson. She was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member of Rough Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mary was a housewife who loved to Crochet and Quilt. On Friday, January 21, 2022, and the age of ninety years, Mary Lee Mahaney was carried by the angels to her Heavenly Home. She will be dearly missed here on Earth, but our loss is truly Heaven’s gain. Mary Lee Mahaney is survived by; Several Nieces and Nephews, and Sisters-in-law, Nina Mahaney, Ann Poynter, and Calcie Stinson. Funeral services for Ms. Mary Lee Stinson Mahaney were conducted on Monday, January 24, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Kyle Gammons officiating. Interment followed in The Akersville Cemetery. Pallbearers were Family and Friends. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.
