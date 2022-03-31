Melinda Sue Cliburn Dixon was born into this world on April 25, 1950, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Almer Raydean Cliburn and Attis Marie Freeman Cliburn. She was one of three daughters born to this union. Along with her parents, Melinda was also preceded in death by; Son, Michael Rollin; Daughter, Kelly Machelle Brawner; and Sister, Rebecca Butcher. She married Randall Dean Dixon on July 10, 1982. They were blessed with 39 years together. Melinda was saved by the sweet lord’s grace and was a member at Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church. She was a self-employed business owner and had her own store for 38 years. Melinda enjoyed playing with children, being outside, gardening and taking care of her flowers.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 71 years, 10 months, and 23 days, Melinda Sue Cliburn Dixon was called to her Heavenly Home. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and all that knew and loved her, but our loss is truly heavens gain.
Melinda Cliburn Dixon is survived by; Husband, Randall Dean Dixon; Grandchildren, Matthew Rollin, Brittany Rollin, and Whitney Rollin; Sister, Kathy Meador and Husband, Barry; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Melinda Sue Cliburn Dixon were conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Jeff Likens officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Jason Dixon, John Cantrell, Chad Butcher, Kyle Whitlow, Byron Butcher, Scott McDonald, and Walyn Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers were; Max Wooten, Jerry Wooten, Bryan Butcher, Cody Dixon, Dylan Dixon, Luke Hall, and Chance Hall.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
