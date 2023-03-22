Meredith Harold “Buddy” Corbitt — born on May 1, 1943 — passed away on March 13, 2023.
He was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Allen Corbitt; mother, Mary Blonde Corbitt; father, Allen Corbitt; father and mother-in-law, Rush and Barbara Ernestine Boyce; brothers, Virgil Corbitt, Norman Corbitt, Peck Corbitt, Carl Corbitt; and sister, Doris Corbitt Buie
He is survived by: his two devoted daughters, Sharon Lynn Corbitt, Mary Katherine Woodall; son-in-law, Robbie Woodall; grandchildren, Ryan Woodall, Mary Woodall, Kaity Mullins, Kolby Mullins; brother, Roy Corbitt; sisters, Martha Jackson, Joann Davis, Shirley Kirkley; along with many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Buddy Corbitt was born in Elaine, Arkansas, to Allen and Blonde Corbitt.
Buddy was one of 10 children, who worked hard alongside their dad and mom in the cotton fields.
Buddy was employed with Mohawk Tire and Rubber in West Helena, Arkansas, for 19 years.
Buddy was a Phillips County deputy sheriff for 25 years.
Buddy owned and operated Corbitt’s Carpet Care in Helena, Arkansas, for 10 years.
Buddy and Barbara later moved their family to Lebanon, where Buddy went to work for Bridgestone and retired from there.
Buddy was an avid, lifetime fisherman and was member of the sportsman’s club.
Buddy and Barbara were long-time members of Maple Hills Church of Christ.
Buddy had many friends and could be found many days at the local diner in Lebanon, surrounded by his many friends at a table, telling fishing stories and jokes.
Buddy supported his daughters and grandchildren unconditionally and helped them achieve many of their dreams.
He was a loving husband, father and friend.
There will be a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park in West Helena, Arkansas, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Buddy’s name to the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org, to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org, or to Compassionate Hands at www.compassionatehandstn.org.
