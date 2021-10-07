Mickey Ross Chambers, 74, of Lafayette, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, at Macon Community Hospital.
Mickey was born on April 8, 1947, in Collinwood.
During the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in May of 1968.
Mickey married Judy Talley on Oct. 26, 1968. They were blessed with almost 53 years of marriage.
For seven years, Mickey served as the post commander for the Lafayette Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7135.
Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Barney Chambers and Margie Leona “Peggy” Hammock Chambers, and his brother, Ralph Beckham.
Mickey is survived by: his wife, Judy Talley Chambers; sons, Michael Chambers, Isaac Chambers (and wife, Chrissy); daughter, Brandy Moore (and husband, Scott); brothers, Dusty Chambers (and wife, Karen), Butch Chambers, Greg Chambers; and sisters, Sandy Gillis (and husband J.P.) and Vicky Ritter. Fourteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren also survive.
A celebration of life was conducted on Sept. 26 from the Lafayette campus of Strong Tower Church, with Jeremy Meador officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
