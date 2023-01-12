Micki Yokley Butcher, age 69, of the Rocky Mound Community in Macon County, TN, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, December 28 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Jeremy Yokley, Elder Kevin Harrison, and Elder Phillip Brawner officiating. Interment followed in the New Hope Church Cemetery. Bucky Covington, Derrick Butcher, Levi Borders, Zach Borders, Gabe Borders, and Matthew Hauskins served as pallbearers.
Micki Yokley Butcher was born May 10, 1953 in Macon County, TN, the daughter born to the late Curtis and Sarah “Betty” Meadors Yokley, and departed this life December 24, 2022 at the age of 69 years, 7 months, and 14 days. She married the love of her life, Jerry Butcher on August 21, 1969. They got to share 53 amazing years together. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandsons, Eli Cane Borders and Benjamin Borders, Great-Granddaughter, Chloe Gregory. Micki was a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of Micki Cuts & Curl for many years.
Survivors include: Husband, Jerry Butcher of the Rocky Mound Community, Daughter and Son-in-law, Necia and Lionel Borders, Grandchildren, Sarah Borders, Hannah and Bucky Covington, Levi Borders, Gabe Borders, Zach Borders, and Jon-Luke Borders, Great-Grandchildren, Bentley Gregory, Kennedy Covington, Sister, Mary Lou and Robert Joyner of Lafayette, Brothers, Jerry and Patty Yokley of Gamaliel, Jesse Yokley of Akersville, Jackie and Lisa Yokley of RBS, Sister-in-law, Sharon and Gary Hauskins of the Rocky Mound Community, Brother-in-law, Derrick Butcher.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN 615-666-4011, andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com.
