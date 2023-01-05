Mildred Doss Fleming, age 82 of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed early Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN.
Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Brother Jack Honeycutt & Tim McHenry officiating. Interment followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park.
Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.
