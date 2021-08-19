Mizelle Blankenship Driver, 94, of Lafayette, passed away on Aug.11, 2021, at the Villages of Murfreesboro in Rutherford County.
Mizelle Driver was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. Funeral services for Mizelle Blankenship Driver were conducted on Aug. 15 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Jeff Blackwell officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
All of Mrs. Drivers grandsons and grandsons-in-law served as pallbearers.
Mizelle was born on May 11, 1927, in Macon County, one of three siblings born to the late James Odell and Ruby Roberts Blankenship.
On Sept. 24, 1948, she married the love of her life, Lloyd Freeman Driver. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2018. They shared 70 amazing years together and loved every minute of it.
In addition to her parents & husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Blankenship, and sister-in-law, Betty Sue Key.
Mizelle was a member of Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church.
She worked at Kraft Foods, and she was a secretary for many businesses throughout her life.
Her favorite job was being a homemaker for her family. She was also a member of the demonstration club.
Her survivors include: son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Diane Driver of Lafayette; daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Randy Kirby of Lafayette, Susan and Tim England of Murfreesboro, Tammy and Buddy Howell of Murfreesboro; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Jewell Blankenship of Gallatin; sisters-in-law, Peggy Driver Jenkins of Lafayette, Ann Driver of Lafayette, Julia Driver of Lafayette; grandchildren, Joshua (and wife, Stephanie) Kirby of Lebanon, Meagan (and husband, Jonathon) Bell of Lafayette, Ben Driver of Lafayette, Trey (and wife, Kristin) England of Johnson City, Tyler (and wife, Brittney) England of Murfreesboro, Tatum (and husband Chase) Hochstetler of Murfreesboro, Macey Howell of Murfreesboro, Spencer Howell of Murfreesboro, Bryson Howell of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Hank Bell, Marshall Bell, Rhett Bell, Walker Kirby, Lydia Kirby, Hadley England, Norah England, Paxton England; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.