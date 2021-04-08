Monroe Jackson McClard, better known as Jack, was born into this world on April 2, 1929, and passed from this life onto his Heavenly home on his birthday — April 2, 2021 — at the age of 92 years.
Jack was born in Smith County, to the late John McClard and Edith Smith McClard.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ray Flippin.
Jack married Alma Pearl Flippin in 1949, and they were blessed with 72 years of marriage.
Jack worked for the state of Tennessee pumping gas. He retired after25 years of dedicated service.
Jack was happiest on the beach in Florida. He and Alma Pearl lived there for several years and loved every minute of it.
Jack had a special relationship with his granddaughter, Gindy McClard, and he loved her very much, along with her children (Jack’s great-grandchildren), Heaven Haskins, Meagan Haskins and Jayden Haskins.
Jack will be missed so very much by his family and friends.
Jack is survived by: his wife, Alma Pearl McClard; son, Danny McClard; granddaughter, Gindy McClard; great-grandchildren, Heaven Haskins, Meagan Haskins, Jayden Haskins; brother, Gordon McClard (and wife, Helen); and sister-in-law, Lou Oldham (and husband, Gene). Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services and interment were conducted on April 5 from the Anderson and Son Memorial Park, with Kevin Harrison officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
