Morrisa Lee Jenkins Swindle, 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, at Alive Hospice of Nashville.
Morrisa was at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette. A private family service was conducted on Feb. 20 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with the family officiating.
Interment followed in Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Her family served as pallbearers.
Morrisa was born on Jan. 2, 1956, in Lafayette, one of two siblings born to the late Bill Morris and Rosa Lee Vinson Jenkins, and she departed this life Feb. 15, 2021, at the age of 65 years, one month and 13 days.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Kasey Coble.
She was a homemaker and a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bowling
Green, Kentucky.
Survivors include: her husband, David Swindle of Lafayette; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Sam Hale of Lafayette; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Amy Swindle of Brentwood, Isaac and Chelsea Swindle of Lebanon; grandchildren, Elijah Hale, Noah Hale, Olivia Hale, Alexandria Swindle, Cassandra Swindle, Cyrus Swindle, Rosalie Swindle, Cannon Swindle; and a sister, Karen Salyer of Lafayette.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette.
