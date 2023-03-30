Naomi Bartley West, 89, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away on March 24, 2023, at Tri-Star Hendersonville Medical Center in Hendersonville.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Roy Bartley officiating. Interment followed in Davis Cemetery. Ryan White, Jason Trent, Nicholas Trent, Jeremy West, Kurt West, and Terry York served as pallbearers.
Naomi Bartley West was born on April 22, 1933, in Macon County, one of 10 siblings born to the late Charlie and Lucy Vinson Bartley.
On Jan. 24, 1953, she married the love of her life, George Hulen West, who preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2000.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by: her son, Jerry West; sisters, Mary Lee, Ruth Marion; brothers, John Bartley, Joe Bartley, Ed Bartley, Bobby Ray Bartley; grandsons, Nathan White, Jeff Wheeler, Kendall Smalling; and great-grandson, Jace West.
Naomi was a garment factory worker at the former Haywood & Osh Kosh.
She enjoyed farming and gardening and was a member of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include: daughters and sons-in-law, Robbie and George Trent of Lafayette, Barbara and Riley White of Lafayette; sons and daughter-in-law, Roger and Ora West of the Oak Grove community in Clay County, Darrell “Doc” West (and companion, Janice Pippin) of Red Boiling Springs; brother and sisters-in-law, Junior Bartley of Lafayette, Roy and Patricia Bartley of the Cross Lanes community, Doyle and Janet Bartley of Red Boiling Springs; special niece, Sarah Ford of Red Boiling Springs; sisters-in-laws, Christine Goad of Russell Hill community, Mildred Ray of Joelton, Belle Brittian of Columbia, Shirley West of the Hermitage Springs community; brother-in-law, Danny West of Pleasant View; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; along with a host of nieces, nephews and family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home Directors in Red Boiling Springs.
