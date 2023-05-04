Nelda Goodman Burnette was born on September 4, 1936, and passed away on April 20, 2023.
She was a resident of Gallatin.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Willie Goodman; mother, Dovie Hesson Goodman; brothers, Bobby Goodman, Hazel Goodman; sister, Jean Russell, and grandson, Joshua Barton.
She is survived by: her husband, Bob Burnette; children, Butch (Jeanette) Barton, Ted (Cheryl) Barton, Angie (Ricky) Beshearse, Toby (Tim) Barton; sister, Sue Payne; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on May 20 at 3 p.m. at Church Of Our Saviour, located at 704 Hartsville Pike in Gallatin.
