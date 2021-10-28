Pamela Kay Parsley Bean, age 67 of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away October 21, 2021 at her daughter’s residence. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday afternoon, October 23, 2021 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Brother Steve Nelson officiating. Interment followed in the Jenkins cemetery.
Pamela Bean
Megan Purazrang
Editor
