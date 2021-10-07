Patricia White Brooks, 67, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021.
She is survived by: her children, Leanne (Tracy) Woodard, Jim Bob (Kristie) Ross, Melissa McGlothlin; grandchildren, Kayla (Clint) Watson, Mitchell McGlothlin, Cheyenne Jones, Kenzie McGlothlin, Brooklyn Ross, Trent Coomer, Haylee Coomer; her great-grandchildren, Jensen Watson, Krue Watson, Ashton Watson, Bexley Watson; a sister, LaUna Parker; and brothers, Ricky White and James Willard White.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Jollie and Naomi White; great-granddaughter, McKinley Watson; sisters, Jewel Dean Ragland, Ruth Ann Troutt; and a brother, Jesse Woodson White.
The service was held on Oct. 2 at Woodard Funeral Home, with Steve Johns officiating. Interment followed in Eulia Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to help with the funeral expenses.
