Patsy Estelle Holland Murray was born on Aug. 4, 1940, in Macon County, to the late Jim Holland and Versie Shaw Holland. She was one of eight children born to this union.
Along with her parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by: her husband, Floyd Murray; brothers, Carlos “Shortie” Holland, Guy Holland, James Holland, Melvin Holland; and sisters, Naomi Holland, Iva Craig, and Lena Birdwell.
Patsy was saved by the sweet Lord’s grace in 1953 at New Liberty General Baptist Church in Monroe County, Kentucky, and joined New Liberty Baptist Church at that time. In 1958, Ms. Patsy joined Enon Missionary Baptist Church.
She married Floyd Murray on Aug. 30, 1958, and they were blessed with 39 years together.
Patsy was employed at Texas Boot for 32 years. She worked three years at Williams Head Start.
Patsy retired in 1997 to take care of her husband.
Patsy very much enjoyed going to church, singing, spending time with her family, and going fishing.
On Dec. 17, at the age of 80, Patsy was called to her Heavenly home. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Patsy Holland Murray is survived by: her daughter, Cynthia Turner (and husband, Randy); grandchildren, David Presley (and wife, Denisha), Amy Butner (and husband, Robert); and great-grandchildren, Ellie Presley, Sadie Presley, Lyla Butner, Lucas Butner.
Funeral services were conducted on Dec. 20 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Jeff Blackwell and Stacy Troutt officiating. Interment followed in Enon Cemetery.
Pallbearers were her nephews.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
