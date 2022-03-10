Paul Ray Barton, 87, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022.
He was the son of the late Vesper and Virter Barton and was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Faye Satterfield, Margie Perry and grandson, Joshua Barton.
Paul retired as a design engineer with Container Corporation. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
He was a member of Abbas House and later attended Bancroft Church of God.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Taylor Barton, children, Butch (Jeanette) Barton, Ted (Cheryl) Barton, Angie (Ricky) Beshearse, Toby (Tim) Barton-Lefebvre, Gina (Joe) Walker, sister, Debbie (Jerry) Cox, nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday — March 1, 2022, in the Valley View Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Beshearse and Robert Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Hixson, Tennessee.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
