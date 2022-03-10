Paul Edward Blankenship was born on October 6, 1929, in Lafayette, Tennessee, to the late Verlin Odell Blankenship and Ruth Law Blankenship. He was one of two children born to this union. Along with his dear parents, Paul was also preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth “Pete” Blankenship; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Boles Blankenship. Paul joined the United States Army on January 22, 1951. He served his country during the Korean War. Paul was honorably discharged on January 22, 1953. Paul was of the Methodist belief and while in service, he prayed that prayer from the heart that only he could, and The Good Lord saved Paul’s sweet soul. He was affiliated with the Haysville United Methodist Church. Paul was a truck driver during his career. He drove for Polston’s White Motor Express, TCT (Tennessee Carolina Transport) , Roadway Express, Yellow Freight Line, and Bowling Green Express. Paul retired in 1985 while working for Consolidated Freight. He was extremely proud of his career and that he had driven four million miles and never had an accident. Paul didn’t retire from trucking to rest and relax — he retired so he could do what he loved, and that was farming. Eddie remembers when his dad was in his seventies, he could still pick up a one-hundred-pound bale of tobacco. Paul loved fishing and especially deep-sea fishing in Florida. He enjoyed blue grass music and buck dancing. On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the age of ninety-two years, four months, and twenty-seven days, Paul Edward Blankenship was carried by the angels to his Heavenly Home. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Paul Edward Blankenship is survived by; Wife, Nancy Shaw Blankenship; Son, Eddie Blankenship; Granddaughter, Chelsea Brawner and Husband, Derrick; Grandsons, Colton Clark, Eric Brawner, and Rowan Brawner. Funeral services for Mr. Paul Edward Blankenship were conducted on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Elder Dean Sircy officiating. Interment with Military Honors followed in The Haysville Cemetery. Pallbearers were; Larry Wayne Law, Jimmy Law, James Law, Donnie Bowman, Barry Parker, and Terry Parker. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com
