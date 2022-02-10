Paul Coker Photo

Paul William Coker was born into this world on October 10, 1939, in Hartsville, Tennessee, to the late William Odell Coker and Effie Aline Green Coker. He departed this life for his Eternal Home on February 1, 2022, at the age of eighty-two years, three months, and twenty-two days. Paul married Gearldine Draper on January 30, 1960. They were blessed with forty-one years together before her passing on August 15, 2001. Along with his parents and dear wife, Paul was also preceded in death by his; parents, William Odell Coker and Effie Aline Green Coker; Step-Great-Grandson, Jason Holland; and Sister, Joyce Thomas. Paul was of the Church of Christ belief. He grew up farming and it was in his blood. Paul loved farming and checking on his cattle daily. He was a good neighbor and you could always count on him to lend a helping hand. Paul had a special love for his family that was like no other. He will be dearly missed by all. Mr. Paul William Coker is survived by; Sons, Don Coker and wife, Alyce, and Roger Coker and wife, Valerie; Daughter, Sherry Carter; Grandchildren, Ryan Coker and wife, Crystal, Kristina Coker, and Jessica Templeton; Step-Grandchildren, Brandon Carter and wife, Reese, Tracy Smith and husband, Matt, John Holland, and Samantha Dotts and husband, Josh; Great-Grandchildren, Kamron Wyman and Chloe Coker; and Step-Great-Grandchildren, Trinity Dillard and Macie Dillard, Katelyn Holland, Nichols Goodrich, and Corbin York. Funeral services for Mr. Paul William Coker were conducted on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Jack Honeycutt officiating. Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were; Brandon Carter, Matt Smith, John Holland, Jason Draper, Jarrad Draper, Johnny Draper, and Ryan Coker. Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or www.alexanderfh.com.

