Paula Catherine Hire Kemp was born into this world on Jan. 4, 1948, in Davidson County to Albert Wilson Hire and Clara Mae Walrond Hire.
She departed this life for her Heavenly home on April 20, 2023, at the age of 75 years, three months, and 16 days.
Paula married the love of her life and best friend, Gary Dewayne Kemp, on Oct. 10, 1970. They were blessed with almost 48 years of marriage before the Lord called Gary home on June 1, 2018.
Along with her dear husband, Paula was also preceded in death by: her parents, Albert Wilson Hire and Clara Mae Walrond Hire; and infant brother, Paul Hire.
Paula was a member at Lafayette Assembly of God. Her family was instrumental in the building of the church. Paula was the church’s piano player, adult Sunday school teacher, and board member. She was a very faithful member as long as her health permitted.
Paula was a self-employed business woman in Lafayette for 50-plus years. She was the owner and operator of Hires Dry Goods and Kids Corner.
Paula retired in September of 2013.
In her spare time, Paula loved playing the piano, which she played by ear.
Paula also loved attending church, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family.
Paula is survived by: her son, Jamie Kemp; daughters, Sherry Swindle (and husband, Chad), Amy Harper (and husband, Jeff); grandchildren, Megan Nichols (and husband, Brad), Sara Hunt (and husband, Garrett), Dylan Swindle, Bella Harper; and great-grandchildren, Landon Nichols, Braygen Nichols, Blakelynn Nichols, Brayden Hunt, and Brently Hunt.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with pastor David Spears and pastor Danny Sellars officiating. Interment followed in Macon County Memorial Gardens.
David Spears, Jr., Chad Spivey, Freedom Nash, Brad Nichols, Dylan Swindle, Garrett Hunt, and Landon Nichols served as pallbearers.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
