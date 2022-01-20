Pauline Smith Kinslow, age 85 of Lafayette, TN passed away on, January 14, 2022 at Stonecrest Assisted Living. Funeral Services were conducted Saturday, January 15 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Elder Eric Phillips officiating. Interment followed in the Davis Cemetery. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Lafayette, TN. Directors, 615-666-4011.

