Peggy Marie Violett Haddock was born on Jan. 22, 1951, in Russellville, Kentucky, to the late Raymond Jackson Violett and Martha Louise Henderson Violett.
She departed this life on Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 70 years, seven months and eight days.
Peggy graduated from Bowling Green (Kentucky) High School in 1971 and then went on to Bowling Green Business College.
Peggy was blessed with three children, whom she loved very much. She also loved her dogs Tinkerbell and Zoe.
Peggy was of the Pentecostal belief and was a member of the Gospel of Peace Tabernacle in Bowling Green. She was baptized on April 8, 1984.
Peggy attended a few different churches in Lafayette over the years.
Peggy loved needlepoint and working on different crafts. She really enjoyed feeding and watching her hummingbirds.
Peggy passed on her love of playing games down to her family, and they played some type of game every time they got together.
Above all else, Peggy loved her family very much and loved spending time with her grandkids.
Along with her parents, Peggy was also preceded in death by her grandson, Michael A. Dalton, and a brother, Lewis “Rusty” Boyles.
Peggy is survived by: her son, Anthony D. Park; daughters, Kimberly D. Park, Stacey L. Clark; siblings, Judi N. Violett, M. Wayne (Billie) Violett, Donald R. Violett; and grandchildren, Destiny Dalton, Owen Dalton, Jackson Dalton, Alexis Sullivan, Kaytlyn Sullivan, Zachary D. Park and Emma K. Smith-Park.
A memorial service was conducted on Sept. 10 from the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home, with Tony Day officiating.
Alexander Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
