Philena Dell Jouett Blankenship was born on October 11, 1925, in Pickett County, Tennessee, to the late John Albert Jouett and Bessie Parrott Jouett. She passed away on June 10, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of ninety-six. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 13, 2022, at noon.
Interment followed in the Macon County Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Blankenship worked for the Macon County Board of Education for fifty-two years, including two years at Red Boiling Springs High School, fifteen years at Macon County High School, twenty years as the county attendance supervisor, and fifteen years as a substitute teacher after retirement.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the Macon County Retired Teachers Association.
Along with her parents, Mrs. Blankenship was also preceded in death by her husband Homer Blankenship in 2015. Survivors include: Daughter, Kitty Leann Ruf (Eric); Granddaughters, Jessie Ruf and Callie Maddox (Collin); Sister, Mildred Arney; and Brother, Louis Jouett (Judy). Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
