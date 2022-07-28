Phyllis Copass, 65, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 16, 2022, at the Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral Services were conducted Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Gary Wilder officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitley Cemetery.
Phyllis Copass
Andy Dennis
Editor
